Thursday, February 29, 2024
Melanie Walker

Sofia Richie reveals the 'scary' part behind her pregnancy

In January, Sofia Richie announced that she's expecting a baby with her husband Elliot Grainge

Melanie Walker

Thursday, February 29, 2024

Sofia Richie reveals the 'scary' part behind her pregnancy

Sofia Richie opened up about the scary part of her pregnancy.

In January, the 25-year-old model announced that she’s expecting her first child with husband Elliot Grainge.

Shortly after the revelation, Sofia also shared a video of an intimate gender reveal where she and Elliot excitedly popped a cannon with pink confetti.

Despite her enthusiasm, the model opened up about the one pregnancy side effect that she's “afraid” of.

In a TikTok video, Sofia said,”I am seven months pregnant and I have been figuring out things that work for me, that don't work for me, that have helped me.”

She continued: "I am so afraid of getting stretch marks. I know it comes with the territory but I'm doing everything I can to prevent it.”

However, Sofia’s concern has now been dampened by her doctor’s special recommendation.

“So my doctor, when I first found out I was pregnant, she was like, 'I have this shea butter that people love.' I am obsessed. I've gone through like six tubs and ordered them,” she revealed.

