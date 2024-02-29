In January, Sofia Richie announced that she's expecting a baby with her husband Elliot Grainge

Sofia Richie reveals the 'scary' part behind her pregnancy

Sofia Richie opened up about the scary part of her pregnancy.

In January, the 25-year-old model announced that she’s expecting her first child with husband Elliot Grainge.

Shortly after the revelation, Sofia also shared a video of an intimate gender reveal where she and Elliot excitedly popped a cannon with pink confetti.

Despite her enthusiasm, the model opened up about the one pregnancy side effect that she's “afraid” of.

In a TikTok video, Sofia said,”I am seven months pregnant and I have been figuring out things that work for me, that don't work for me, that have helped me.”

She continued: "I am so afraid of getting stretch marks. I know it comes with the territory but I'm doing everything I can to prevent it.”

However, Sofia’s concern has now been dampened by her doctor’s special recommendation.

“So my doctor, when I first found out I was pregnant, she was like, 'I have this shea butter that people love.' I am obsessed. I've gone through like six tubs and ordered them,” she revealed.