Cillian Murphy, main lead of blockbuster thriller Oppenheimer, drops unconventional post-filming celebration

Cillian Murphy reveals innovative post-filming routine for 'Oppenheimer'

Cillian Murphy reveals a nontraditional way of celebration following the completion of his hit film Oppenheimer.



The cast of Oppenheimer made an appearance for an interview with People Magazine, where Murphy admitted his peculiar way of celebrating Oppenheimer by indulging in copious amounts of cheese.

He confessed he “did eat a lot of cheese”. Upon asking the reason behind this innovation, Blunt, his co-star who portrayed his wife Kitty in the movie, elaborated, “Because he needed to decompress.”

“Cheese is a great decompression", she added.

The Irish actor, offering details about his ritual, added that he eats “good cheese. Like an aged cheddar from cheddar companies”, and that he “could take a whole wheel” of cheese if he “could get it through customs.

Previously, the Inception actor has revealed that he was “at home, eating cheese” during the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Noteworthy to mention that the leading actor, re­cognised for his exceptional portrayal of J. Robe­rt Oppenheimer in his late­st film directed by the iconic Christophe­r Nolan, is a strong contender for the Oscars.

This movie­ features an impressive­ line-up of actors including Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Flore­nce Pugh, Gary Oldman and Matt Damon, amongst others.

This film showcases the­ renowned scientist who contribute­d to the creation of the nucle­ar weapon during the Second World War. Garne­ring 13 nods in areas encompassing Best Movie­, Leading Male Role, Supporting Male­ and Female Roles, Dire­ction, Screenwriting and Cinematography, the blockbuste­r now stands in anticipation of the Oscars.