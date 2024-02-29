 
menu
Thursday, February 29, 2024
By
Mason Hughes

Margaret Qualley unveils who influences her career motivation

Margaret Qualley's industry inspiration revealed in a recent interview

By
Mason Hughes

Thursday, February 29, 2024

Margaret Qualley unveils who influences her career motivation
Margaret Qualley unveils who influences her career motivation

Poor Things actress Margaret Qualley reveals her source of inspiration to ‘dream big’ in her established career.

Headlining the cover for Elle Magazine, the American actress disclosed her role model and revealed that she looks up to her for inspiration.

Praising her mother, the star shared, “I was always super proud of my mom. Her job always mattered a lot to her. She’s a really hard worker.”

“And I think it’s part of the reason why I’ve always been able to dream so big is because of her success. It made me believe that the sky’s the limit”, she gushed.

Margaret followed in her footsteps and inherited work ethic from her mother. She pushed the limits by starring in award winning pictures including The Nice Guys, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Poor Things.

The actress also worked alongside her mother, Andie MacDowell, in a recent Netflix drama Maid which is inspired by a memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay and a Mother’s Will to Survive, by Stephanie Land

For those unversed, Margaret is the youngest child of Hollywood icon Andie MacDowell and former model Paul Qualley.  

Cillian Murphy reveals innovative post-filming routine for 'Oppenheimer'
Cillian Murphy reveals innovative post-filming routine for 'Oppenheimer'
Inside Miley Cyrus family drama: Did Tish really have eyes on daughter Noah's boyfriend?
Inside Miley Cyrus family drama: Did Tish really have eyes on daughter Noah's boyfriend?
Prince Harry says world cared more about Princess Diana security than his
Prince Harry says world cared more about Princess Diana security than his
Travis Kelce's coach credits Taylor Swift for making him 'a different man'
Travis Kelce's coach credits Taylor Swift for making him 'a different man'
Meghan Markle tired of being Prince Harry ‘plus one,' wants new identity
Meghan Markle tired of being Prince Harry ‘plus one,' wants new identity
Bradley Cooper gets emotional over daughter Lea: 'I wouldn't be alive'
Bradley Cooper gets emotional over daughter Lea: 'I wouldn't be alive'
Tom Sandoval was offered new home amid Scandoval
Tom Sandoval was offered new home amid Scandoval
Sofia Richie reveals the 'scary' part behind her pregnancy
Sofia Richie reveals the 'scary' part behind her pregnancy
Jessica Biel 'handcuffs' Justin Timberlake ahead of tour
Jessica Biel 'handcuffs' Justin Timberlake ahead of tour
Prince Harry turns to ‘military briefing style' after legal loss
Prince Harry turns to ‘military briefing style' after legal loss
Auli'i Cravalho fuels fans excitement with 'Moana' sequel return
Auli'i Cravalho fuels fans excitement with 'Moana' sequel return
Patrick Schwarzenegger marks fiancee, Abby 27th birthday
Patrick Schwarzenegger marks fiancee, Abby 27th birthday