Margaret Qualley unveils who influences her career motivation

Poor Things actress Margaret Qualley reveals her source of inspiration to ‘dream big’ in her established career.



Headlining the cover for Elle Magazine, the American actress disclosed her role model and revealed that she looks up to her for inspiration.

Praising her mother, the star shared, “I was always super proud of my mom. Her job always mattered a lot to her. She’s a really hard worker.”

“And I think it’s part of the reason why I’ve always been able to dream so big is because of her success. It made me believe that the sky’s the limit”, she gushed.

Margaret followed in her footsteps and inherited work ethic from her mother. She pushed the limits by starring in award winning pictures including The Nice Guys, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Poor Things.

The actress also worked alongside her mother, Andie MacDowell, in a recent Netflix drama Maid which is inspired by a memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay and a Mother’s Will to Survive, by Stephanie Land

For those unversed, Margaret is the youngest child of Hollywood icon Andie MacDowell and former model Paul Qualley.