Gisele Bündchen is reportedly dating her jiu-jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente a year after Tom Brady divorce

Tom Brady in ‘world of pain’ as ex Gisele Bündchen moves on with Joaquim Valente

Tom Brady has been finding it hard to accept the fact that his ex-wife of 13 years, Gisele Bündchen, has moved on with her jiu-jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente.



According to National Enquirer, the former NFL quarterback is suspicious of the supermodel’s new romance as he feels she was dating Valente when they were still together.

A tipster close to the situation told the publication, "Tom knows the ship has sailed as far as him getting back with Gisele, but that doesn't make this any easier to swallow."

"He can't help but wonder how long it's really been going on,” the insider added of athlete’s suspicion, adding, "Tom was left feeling very suspicious by their sudden romance.”

“Brady’s having trouble getting past it," the continued. "He feels like a fool."

Bündchen sparked romance rumours with Valente after finalizing divorce with Brady in 2022. However, insiders, at the time, denied the speculations.

The Brazilian beauty has not confirmed her relationship yet as the insider said, "She's acting like a woman in love — and Tom's in a world of pain!"

The source went on to claim that Brady put his post-football career on hold in hopes of getting back together with Bundchen and fixing their relationship.

The publication claimed Brady delayed his $375 million broadcasting deal at FOX Sports so he would get time to focus on working on his broken marriage.

They said, "The biggest obstacle between them was Gisele's complaints about Tom putting football before family, so he decided to show her he's willing to focus on them before taking the job."

"His only goal right now is to get his family back."