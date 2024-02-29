Meghan Markle has had a lot to say about the British monarchy

Meghan Markle’s ‘clever’ swipe at King Charles’ monarchy unearthed

Experts have just shed some light into everything Meghan Markle has had to say about King Charles’ monarchy and the restrictions that existed.

All of this has been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Phil Dampier.

He weighed in on thing during one of his chats with The Sun.

During that chat he said, “I'm sure that it was a veiled reference to the restrictions of the Royal Family. It's a clever way of doing it because she's not directly saying something but people can still read into it what they like.”

“Then if anyone takes offence she can say 'oh I didn't mean it like that'.”

For those unversed with the original quote, Meghan Markle weighed in on this during the season finale for Archetypes.

At the time she said, “I feel seen, I had never considered that in using my voice I would feel seen, but I do.”