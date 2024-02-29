 
Thursday, February 29, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Taylor Swift charm makes one Hollywood star nervous

Adam Sandler says Taylor Swift's presence made him a little nervous

By
Melanie Walker

Thursday, February 29, 2024

Taylor Swift charm makes one Hollywood star nervous
Taylor Swift charm makes one Hollywood star nervous

Taylor Swift is dominating the airwaves and buzzes to be the most breathtaking celebrity right now, and Adam Sandler is attesting to these 'facts.'

Appearing on SiriusXM's Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, the Murder Mystery star said he was a little nervous when he met the global icon.

"Taylor Swift because of what she means to my kids, I get a little *** jumpy, because I don't want to blow it for my kids," adding, "I talk a little too loud. I don't act as cool as I can."

"I can see that," the host acknowledged, noting, "I mean, she's this whole other level now."

Compared to The Beatles, Adam said that Taylor's popularity matches that of the British band.

"People talk about The Beatles of it all and her. I mean, ****, so many smash hits. There's not a word my kids don't know."

Approving the comparison, Conan quipped, "I know them too, by the way," noting, "but they know them inside and out. But remember The Beatles."

"Every single song on the record you knew — that's Taylor Swift too. There's not a song you skip. You go, 'Oh, that one's pretty cool.'"

In the meantime, Taylor will perform in Singapore for a new stopover for her Eras Tour's international leg.

