Thursday, February 29, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Princess Kate's continued absence sparks concerns over her health

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales has been away from the public eye for two months now

Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, February 29, 2024

Princess Kate has been away from the public eye for around two-months now, sparking rumors online that the Princess of Wales’s abdominal surgery must be more serious than then is let on.

Kate received the surgery on January 17 and stayed in the hospital for 14 days following that. Kensington Palace has maintained that the 42-year-old is recovering well. 

However, her prolonged absence from the public eye is worrying her fans, some of whom believe that she’s in an "induced coma" while others debate reasons for her being “missing.”

Spanish TV show host and journalist Concha Calleja first made the claim about intubation, saying, "The decision was to put her in an induced coma. They had to intubate her. It was about saving her life.” Her claims were then shot down by sources close to Buckingham Palace.

Speculation around Kate’s health was fueled when Prince William pulled out of his godfather King Constantine of Greece’s memorial in Windsor for a “personal matter.” Royal expert Katie Nicholl told GB News that it’s “absolutely unusual” for the Prince of Wales to opt out at the last minute.

"They're never late, let alone pulling out of something. So to pull out of something for an important family member, as I said it was William's godfather, was absolutely unusual,” she said.

“She has undergone clearly very serious abdominal surgery. A 13 night stay in hospital, I think indicates the severity of that. It is obviously concerning.”

The princess of Wales is currently recovering at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor surrounded by her kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. 

