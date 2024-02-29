 
Thursday, February 29, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Serena Williams gives insights into daily skincare routine

Serena Williams shared a relatable beauty struggle of spots on her face

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, February 29, 2024

Serena Williams gives insights into daily skincare routine
Serena Williams gives insights into daily skincare routine

Serena Williams just shared her relatable beauty struggles and got candid about her daily skincare routine.

The 42-year-old tennis legend took to her official Instagram account to upload a video on her Story where she showed off a fresh makeup-free face with a hair bonnet and a few dots of spot removal cream on her cheek.

As Williams pointed out that her mascara was smudging, she said, “Okay so this is clean face look, So I have a little dark circle here because of that.”

Photo: Instagram
Photo: Instagram

“And we’re gonna have some spot removal here,” she stated as she turned her head to show the cream applied on her face.

“But otherwise,” and as Williams started falling into laughter she added in French, "Comme ci, Comme ça" which translates into “like this, like that.”

Before the athlete’s spot removal moment, she also shared an Instagram reel of rocking a full face of makeup and a long blonde middle parted hairstyle.

On Wednesday, Williams also attended the Paris Ready to Wear Fashion Week in a classy black dress with a white rose motif at the Balmain RTW Fall 2024 collection.

