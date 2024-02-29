Kate Winslet reveals THIS movie as reason of fame

 
Thursday, February 29, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Kate Winslet made an appearance on the latest episode of 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, February 29, 2024

Kate Winslet just named the film she is most recognized for on the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

During her appearance on the episode, which aired on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, the 48-year-old actress, told host, Jimmy Fallon that her fans recognize her more from the 2006 film The Holiday than 1997’s Titanic.

“Did you know that The Holiday would be such a cult classic, a big hit film?” the 49-year-old host asked The Regime star.

“People come up to me in the street more about The Holiday and the episode of Extras that I did than Titanic. I promise you. Especially at Christmas,” Winslet revealed.

Reflecting on how her fans interact with her in public, she continued, “And actually what’s so lovely is that mothers and daughters come up to me in the grocery store and they say, ‘Oh Kate, we just love The Holiday, it's our little ritual at Christmas.’”

“They have things that they eat every year, they sit down, it’s a tradition and I just love that,” Winslet further noted.

Kate Winslet portrayed the role of a journalist named Iris Simpkins in The Holiday, while she garnered a Best Actress Oscar nomination for her role as Rose in Titanic.

