Jennifer Coolidge breaks silence on Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce new controversy

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s latest outing in Sydney was reportedly defended by Jennifer Coolidge.

As fans will know, earlier in the week, the couple enjoyed a zoo date and sightseeing during their time in Australia.

It was also reported at that time that Travis and Taylor were papped holding hands and feeding kangaroos at the Sydney Zoo.

Nonetheless, after this news, the PETA Foundation Director of Captive Animal Welfare released a statement on the pair’s 'private' reunion.

This statement read as, "While we understand all too well the appeal of seeing Australia's wildlife, PETA hopes that next time Taylor and Travis want to see wild animals, they'll spend their time and money at a true sanctuary," reported Parade.

In response to this, PETA’s 'Vegan Queen' Jennifer Coolidge reacted to the organization’s concerns.

During a chat with TMZ, Jennifer shared, "I'm not a big zoo person,"

The 62-year-old White Lotus alum also observed, "I love Taylor, I think they seem like animal lovers. So, you know, I think there's [inaudible] I can't condone those guys, I love them."

"I'm sure they were just trying to do something romantic. I'm gonna let them off the hook," she said of the celebrity couple after which she resigned from the conversation.