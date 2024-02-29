'The First Omen' star Nell Tiger Free promotes women-centric horror films

'Women must lead horror films'

In the female-led horror film The First Omen, its star, Nell Tiger Free, believes that an appropriate representation of women in the genre is lacking and that they should lead them in the future.



In a chat with Total Film, the Games of Thrones actress said, "It's about **** time. Unfortunately, you know, it took for the rest of the world to catch up with what is so blatantly obvious, which is that women know what's scary."

Noting, "And it's nice that we're expanding from women only being utilized in horror films to run with their tits out, or to get cut in half by somebody."

Helmed by Arkasha Stevenson, The First Omen is a prequel to 1976 The Omen, following a young U.S. woman sent to Rome for training to become a nun. However, strange incidents at the facility overshadowed everything.

In the original film, an American couple entangled in a web of horror where the boy they adopted in Rome might be a spawn of the demon.