Austin Butler recalls ‘wild' incident playing Feyd-Rautha in 'Dune 2'

Austin Butler had a quiet the experience shooting for 'Dune: Part Two'

Austin Butler is sharing how he felt when he first saw himself in makeup for his Dune: Part Two character, calling it a “wild” experience.

Appearing on Wednesday's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, the Elvis star recalled, “The first time I saw myself in the makeup, I was in the middle of the Elvis press tour and we were in London and I took a break from doing the junkets.”

“They brought me up to a hotel room and did that to me. I had been in this whole other world and I thought ‘I don't know about this. This is going to be wild.’ Then once I wrapped my head around it and leaned into that, it became the most fun I've ever had,” he added.

The Oscar winner plays villain Feyd-Rautha in Dune: Part Two. The character was played by singer Sting in the original 1984 movie by director David Lynch.

Elsewhere, the Masters of the Air star gushed over his meeting with the Every Breath You Take singer.

“It was so surreal. ...My mind was blown,” Austin said of meeting Sting. “He said he still has the codpiece from the original and is going to dry clean it and let me wear it.”

Austin stars alongside an ensemble cast including Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, and Anya Taylor-Joy in Dune: Part Two.