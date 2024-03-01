 
menu
Friday, March 01, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Taylor Swift, Beyonce's concert films drive theatre revenue to new heights

Taylor Swift and Beyoncé released 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' and 'Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce,' respectively

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, March 01, 2024

Taylor Swift, Beyonces concert films drive theatre revenue to new heights
Taylor Swift, Beyonce's concert films drive theatre revenue to new heights

Taylor Swift and Beyoncé proved to be the ultimate lucky charms for the AMC Theatres in 2023.

The firm recently shared the rise in revenue they witnessed because of the singers' separate concert documentaries, with the statement that "literally all" of those proceeds came from fans attending their films.

The theatre chain recorded a net loss of 182 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, down from a net loss of $287.7 million in 2022, and revenue of $1.10 billion, up from $900.9 million in 2022. 

There were 51.9 million audience members i.e. a 4.7% increase in attendance over the previous year.

"What is particularly noteworthy is how much AMC benefited from our trailblazing industry leading efforts with our highly successful distribution of two concert movies Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour and Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé," AMC Theater CEO Adam Aron said in a press release.

"Despite a diminished box office overall, in the fourth quarter compared to the same quarter a year ago, AMC’s revenue grew by 11.5 percent. Literally, all of that increase in AMC’s Revenue is attributable to our having shown these two movies in our theatres in the U.S. and internationally," he added.

Adam also shared that Taylor and Beyonce's success has promoted more artists to release their concert movies "later in 2024 or 2025."

Simon Cowell sparks controversial remarks from cosmetics' expert
Simon Cowell sparks controversial remarks from cosmetics' expert
Jennifer Coolidge breaks silence on Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce new controversy
Jennifer Coolidge breaks silence on Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce new controversy
Alan Cumming addresses ‘pressure' being a ‘fashion icon'
Alan Cumming addresses ‘pressure' being a ‘fashion icon'
Jamie Foxx announces return to comedy: 'got some jokes'
Jamie Foxx announces return to comedy: 'got some jokes'
Katy Perry names Firework Foundation as 'purpose in life'
Katy Perry names Firework Foundation as 'purpose in life'
Kendall Jenner mulls to give ex another chance?
Kendall Jenner mulls to give ex another chance?
Lizzo breaks silence over cameo in Jennifer Lopez's documentary
Lizzo breaks silence over cameo in Jennifer Lopez's documentary
Prince Harry promise to help King Charles ‘hollow' after security battle loss
Prince Harry promise to help King Charles ‘hollow' after security battle loss
Marc Guggenheim announces suspense novel 'In Any Lifetime'
Marc Guggenheim announces suspense novel 'In Any Lifetime'
Marvel strict auditions criteria shocked ‘Reacher' hero
Marvel strict auditions criteria shocked ‘Reacher' hero
Alec Baldwin will emerge victorious from 'Rust' trial: Criminal lawyer explains why
Alec Baldwin will emerge victorious from 'Rust' trial: Criminal lawyer explains why
Taylor Swift's family thinks of Travis Kelce as her 'bodyguard'?
Taylor Swift's family thinks of Travis Kelce as her 'bodyguard'?