The cosmetic surgeon's expertise comes after Simon Cowell shocked everyone with his recent appearance

Simon Cowell sparks controversial remarks from cosmetics' expert

Simon Cowell’s recent appearance on American Idol raised eyebrows over his ever-changing appearance.

In his analysis to Page Six, a celebrity plastic surgeon named Dr. Ramtin Kassir claimed that the 64-year-old judge is not opening up about “the whole truth” behind his procedures.

His expertise comes two years after Simon admitted that he went “a bit too far” with Botox and facial fillers but hasn’t been under the knife since then.

“I haven’t had a facelift or anything. I’ve had a bit of Botox or whatever, but nothing drastic. So when I hear about this stuff, honestly it does make me laugh,” he said on the show in 2023.

However, Ramtin claims that his “swollen” face is due to a combination of fillers and some kind of lift.

“He just looks like he has way too much volume in his face, which is usually way too much filler in his face. The filler accumulates and starts getting into your lymphatics and blocks the lymphatic drainage in your face and you get a really, really full face and tight face," the triple board-certified surgeon explained.

Moreover, Ramtin also pointed out that the ripples on Simon’s neck are a “giveaway” of “bad liposuction and neck surgery” due to some possible “uneven removal of fat and some scarring.”