Tish Cyrus made a shocking admission in her podcast 'Sorry We’re Stoned' which she co-hosts with Brandi

Tish Cyrus regrets not being 'high' as a parent?

Tish Cyrus regrets not resorting to one specific habit back when she was in the prime of parenting her children.

In a new episode of her podcast Sorry We’re Stoned, which she co-hosts with her daughter Brandi, the 56-year-old mom said that she would’ve been a good parent if she smoked marijuana back in her day.

Tish shares five children Brandi, Trace (aged 35), Miley (aged 31), Braison (aged 29), and Noah (24) with ex husband Billy Ray Cyrus.

“I actually feel like I would’ve been… I didn’t smoke pot when I had kids. I didn’t start smoking until I was like, 46,” she said on the podcast.

Tish continued: “And so I think I would’ve been a better parent if I would’ve smoked then. I think I would’ve been… like, I don’t know, school projects, I would’ve felt more fun.”

Agreeing with her, her 36-year-old daughter said that she would’ve been “much more tolerant” then.

“I was just like, 'Argh!' And so I really do wish I had smoked then,” Tish added.