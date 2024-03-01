 
menu
Friday, March 01, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Tish Cyrus regrets not being 'high' as a parent?

Tish Cyrus made a shocking admission in her podcast 'Sorry We’re Stoned' which she co-hosts with Brandi

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, March 01, 2024

Tish Cyrus regrets not being high as a parent?
Tish Cyrus regrets not being 'high' as a parent?

Tish Cyrus regrets not resorting to one specific habit back when she was in the prime of parenting her children.

In a new episode of her podcast Sorry We’re Stoned, which she co-hosts with her daughter Brandi, the 56-year-old mom said that she would’ve been a good parent if she smoked marijuana back in her day.

Tish shares five children Brandi, Trace (aged 35), Miley (aged 31), Braison (aged 29), and Noah (24) with ex husband Billy Ray Cyrus.

“I actually feel like I would’ve been… I didn’t smoke pot when I had kids. I didn’t start smoking until I was like, 46,” she said on the podcast.

Tish continued: “And so I think I would’ve been a better parent if I would’ve smoked then. I think I would’ve been… like, I don’t know, school projects, I would’ve felt more fun.”

Agreeing with her, her 36-year-old daughter said that she would’ve been “much more tolerant” then.

“I was just like, 'Argh!' And so I really do wish I had smoked then,” Tish added.

Jennifer Lopez's new documentary 'embarrasses' Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez's new documentary 'embarrasses' Ben Affleck
Simon Cowell sparks controversial remarks from cosmetics' expert
Simon Cowell sparks controversial remarks from cosmetics' expert
Jennifer Coolidge breaks silence on Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce new controversy
Jennifer Coolidge breaks silence on Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce new controversy
Taylor Swift, Beyonce's concert films drive theatre revenue to new heights
Taylor Swift, Beyonce's concert films drive theatre revenue to new heights
Alan Cumming addresses ‘pressure' being a ‘fashion icon'
Alan Cumming addresses ‘pressure' being a ‘fashion icon'
Jamie Foxx announces return to comedy: 'got some jokes'
Jamie Foxx announces return to comedy: 'got some jokes'
Katy Perry names Firework Foundation as 'purpose in life'
Katy Perry names Firework Foundation as 'purpose in life'
Kendall Jenner mulls to give ex another chance?
Kendall Jenner mulls to give ex another chance?
Lizzo breaks silence over cameo in Jennifer Lopez's documentary
Lizzo breaks silence over cameo in Jennifer Lopez's documentary
Prince Harry promise to help King Charles ‘hollow' after security battle loss
Prince Harry promise to help King Charles ‘hollow' after security battle loss
Marc Guggenheim announces suspense novel 'In Any Lifetime'
Marc Guggenheim announces suspense novel 'In Any Lifetime'
Marvel strict auditions criteria shocked ‘Reacher' hero
Marvel strict auditions criteria shocked ‘Reacher' hero