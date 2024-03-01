Jennifer Lopez shared the details of her relationship with husband Ben Affleck in her new documentary

Jennifer Lopez's new documentary 'embarrasses' Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck is currently not a fan of wife Jennifer Lopez’s story-telling technique.

The pop star recently gave her fans the inside scoop on her relationship with the Batman actor in her new Amazon Prime documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2022, can be seen discussing their romance and handwritten letters written by Ben which Jennifer kept in a memory book for years.

However, according to an insider privy to Closer, he’s "embarrassed and mortified" because of his wife for detailing their intimate moments for the world to pass judgment on.

“Ben had begged her not to go into such vivid detail, but Jen wasn't hearing any of it. She was clear from the start that she'd share how passionate and intense their love story is but, for Ben, it's too much. He's feeling trampled on, not to mention embarrassed,” they shared.

Moreover, they also claim that Ben felt "uncomfortable" after Jennifer also publicized his letters and used them as inspiration for her lyrics.

“She can't see that she's embarrassing her husband. Either that, or she doesn't care,” the insider added.