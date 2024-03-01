 
menu
Friday, March 01, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Jennifer Lopez's new documentary 'embarrasses' Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez shared the details of her relationship with husband Ben Affleck in her new documentary

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, March 01, 2024

Jennifer Lopezs new documentary embarrasses Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez's new documentary 'embarrasses' Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck is currently not a fan of wife Jennifer Lopez’s story-telling technique.

The pop star recently gave her fans the inside scoop on her relationship with the Batman actor in her new Amazon Prime documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2022, can be seen discussing their romance and handwritten letters written by Ben which Jennifer kept in a memory book for years.

However, according to an insider privy to Closer, he’s "embarrassed and mortified" because of his wife for detailing their intimate moments for the world to pass judgment on.

“Ben had begged her not to go into such vivid detail, but Jen wasn't hearing any of it. She was clear from the start that she'd share how passionate and intense their love story is but, for Ben, it's too much. He's feeling trampled on, not to mention embarrassed,” they shared.

Moreover, they also claim that Ben felt "uncomfortable" after Jennifer also publicized his letters and used them as inspiration for her lyrics.

“She can't see that she's embarrassing her husband. Either that, or she doesn't care,” the insider added.

Tish Cyrus regrets not being 'high' as a parent?
Tish Cyrus regrets not being 'high' as a parent?
Simon Cowell sparks controversial remarks from cosmetics' expert
Simon Cowell sparks controversial remarks from cosmetics' expert
Jennifer Coolidge breaks silence on Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce new controversy
Jennifer Coolidge breaks silence on Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce new controversy
Taylor Swift, Beyonce's concert films drive theatre revenue to new heights
Taylor Swift, Beyonce's concert films drive theatre revenue to new heights
Alan Cumming addresses ‘pressure' being a ‘fashion icon'
Alan Cumming addresses ‘pressure' being a ‘fashion icon'
Jamie Foxx announces return to comedy: 'got some jokes'
Jamie Foxx announces return to comedy: 'got some jokes'
Katy Perry names Firework Foundation as 'purpose in life'
Katy Perry names Firework Foundation as 'purpose in life'
Kendall Jenner mulls to give ex another chance?
Kendall Jenner mulls to give ex another chance?
Lizzo breaks silence over cameo in Jennifer Lopez's documentary
Lizzo breaks silence over cameo in Jennifer Lopez's documentary
Prince Harry promise to help King Charles ‘hollow' after security battle loss
Prince Harry promise to help King Charles ‘hollow' after security battle loss
Marc Guggenheim announces suspense novel 'In Any Lifetime'
Marc Guggenheim announces suspense novel 'In Any Lifetime'
Marvel strict auditions criteria shocked ‘Reacher' hero
Marvel strict auditions criteria shocked ‘Reacher' hero