Reason Queen Camilla feels Prince Harry is ‘disgrace' to Royal Family

Queen Camilla does not like Prince Harry’s intervention into the Royal Family

Queen Camilla is reportedly tired of handling Prince Harry’s tantrums over the years.



Her Majesty, who watched Harry walk into Clarence House last month to check on cancer-ridden King Charles, was not happy.

The source told the National Enquirer, via RadarOnline: "Her Majesty was furious Harry flew in from his ritzy California home without getting palace approval - and came with an attitude." The courtier continued: "I'm told Camilla was outraged. She's taken a lot of bile from Harry for years and couldn’t wait to let him have it."

They added: "Camilla has taken it all on the chin, but using her husband's cancer as a 'loving son' PR stunt was the last straw. After the father-son reunion, I hear she told Harry he's a disgrace to his father, the family and the monarchy - and she left no doubt he isn't wanted back!"

This comes a year after Harry claimed Camilla used him to satisfy her PR requirements in memoir ‘Spare.’