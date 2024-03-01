 
menu
Friday, March 01, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Reason Queen Camilla feels Prince Harry is ‘disgrace' to Royal Family

Queen Camilla does not like Prince Harry’s intervention into the Royal Family

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, March 01, 2024

Queen Camilla is reportedly tired of handling Prince Harry’s tantrums over the years.

Her Majesty, who watched Harry walk into Clarence House last month to check on cancer-ridden King Charles, was not happy.

The source told the National Enquirer, via RadarOnline: "Her Majesty was furious Harry flew in from his ritzy California home without getting palace approval - and came with an attitude." The courtier continued: "I'm told Camilla was outraged. She's taken a lot of bile from Harry for years and couldn’t wait to let him have it."

They added: "Camilla has taken it all on the chin, but using her husband's cancer as a 'loving son' PR stunt was the last straw. After the father-son reunion, I hear she told Harry he's a disgrace to his father, the family and the monarchy - and she left no doubt he isn't wanted back!"

This comes a year after Harry claimed Camilla used him to satisfy her PR requirements in memoir ‘Spare.’

Noah Cyrus is staying ‘loyal' to Bully Ray Cyrus amid divorce
Noah Cyrus is staying ‘loyal' to Bully Ray Cyrus amid divorce
Hailey Bieber DID NOT want publicity over private issues with Justin
Hailey Bieber DID NOT want publicity over private issues with Justin
Prince Harry does not ‘stutter' as he talks about future targets
Prince Harry does not ‘stutter' as he talks about future targets
Kim Kardashian breaks silence over Kanye West's attack on her
Kim Kardashian breaks silence over Kanye West's attack on her
Jennifer Lopez's new documentary 'embarrasses' Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez's new documentary 'embarrasses' Ben Affleck
Tish Cyrus regrets not being 'high' as a parent?
Tish Cyrus regrets not being 'high' as a parent?
Simon Cowell sparks controversial remarks from cosmetics' expert
Simon Cowell sparks controversial remarks from cosmetics' expert
Jennifer Coolidge breaks silence on Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce new controversy
Jennifer Coolidge breaks silence on Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce new controversy
Taylor Swift, Beyonce's concert films drive theatre revenue to new heights
Taylor Swift, Beyonce's concert films drive theatre revenue to new heights
Alan Cumming addresses ‘pressure' being a ‘fashion icon'
Alan Cumming addresses ‘pressure' being a ‘fashion icon'
Jamie Foxx announces return to comedy: 'got some jokes'
Jamie Foxx announces return to comedy: 'got some jokes'
Katy Perry names Firework Foundation as 'purpose in life'
Katy Perry names Firework Foundation as 'purpose in life'