Billy Porter ‘heartbroken' over mother's death, shares emotional tribute

Billy Porter mournful over his mother Cloerinda Jean Johnson Porter-Ford’s death as the actor shared "heartbroken" tribute on social media.



The American Horror Story star shared a joint Instagram post on both his account and his late mother’s account to share the grief-stricken news of her passing, along with a slideshow of cherished memories of his and his sister Mary Martha Ford with Cloerinda.

Mentioning that he was there when his mother breathed her last moment, the actor wrote, “With heavy hearts we announce the passing of our loving mother, Cloerinda Jean Johnson Porter-Ford. We were right beside her when she took her last breath, wrapped in our arms.”

“Mommy lived life to the fullest despite physical limitations pressed upon her”, he added.

According to Porter's 2021 memoir Unprotected, his mother was diagnosed with a neurodegenerative disease in her youth that has only progressed and kept her confined to a wheelchair ever since.



The siblings expressed that they were “heartbroken she is no longer here with us, but find solace that her suffering has ended. Her fight was long and hard—she did it with grace and integrity”

“Mommy will remain forever in our hearts as she continues to guide us from above, as she has done on this Earth. From Labor to Reward…”, the tribute concluded.

Notable to mention, that this mournful news comes 5 weeks after his mother’s birthday, which Porter celebrated with a sweet Instagram post at the time and wrote, “We are so grateful to have our beautiful mother with us for another turn around the sun. Please hold your loved ones close. We love you, Mommy!”