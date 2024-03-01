 
menu
Friday, March 01, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Firm prepares for the worst amid fears King Charles' cancer could spread

King Charles was recently diagnosed with cancer after undergoing a procedure for enlarged prostate

By
William Blythe Haynes

Friday, March 01, 2024

File Footage 

King Charles has been putting on a brave face while battling cancer which could spread to his other organs, a source has revealed.

Even though the monarch’s cancer was caught early, insiders claim that there are fears his condition could get worse, In Touch Weekly reported.

They said, “Although word is the cancer was caught early, there’s concern it could turn into something worse and possibly spread to other organs, which could be a death sentence.”

While King Charles appears healthy during his public appearances, the source said, “How he feels behind the scenes is another thing,” adding, “Of course he must be worried.”

ALSO READ: Real reason why Prince William was pulled out of memorial service revealed

The royal insider went on to add that “the Firm is preparing for the worst,” as they are working on updating plans for his funeral, called “Operation Menai Bridge.”

“Charles understands that it’s the expected thing to do, as he’s the king,” the insider said, revealing that he is doing everything in his power to “prolong his reign.”

Ingrid Seward revealed in her royal biography, titled My Mother and I, that Charles has a oxygen tent that he sleeps in to boost his health.

She claimed that the monarchy is suffering from short term memory loss and keeps a notebook to note down important details. 

Prince William receives special gift for Kate Middleton as palace releases major health update video
Prince William receives special gift for Kate Middleton as palace releases major health update
Real reason why Prince William was pulled out of memorial service revealed
Real reason why Prince William was pulled out of memorial service revealed
Chriss Perfetti opens up about tight bond with 'Abbott Elementary' cast
Chriss Perfetti opens up about tight bond with 'Abbott Elementary' cast
Royal expert makes shocking claims about Prince Harry as he loses legal fight video
Royal expert makes shocking claims about Prince Harry as he loses legal fight
Angelina Jolie ‘hell bent' on destroying Brad Pitt's relationship with kids video
Angelina Jolie ‘hell bent' on destroying Brad Pitt's relationship with kids
Billy Porter ‘heartbroken' over mother's death, shares emotional tribute
Billy Porter ‘heartbroken' over mother's death, shares emotional tribute
Brad Pitt ‘slowly' rebuilding relationship with kids after emotional reunion
Brad Pitt ‘slowly' rebuilding relationship with kids after emotional reunion
Noah Cyrus is staying ‘loyal' to Bully Ray Cyrus amid divorce
Noah Cyrus is staying ‘loyal' to Bully Ray Cyrus amid divorce
Reason Queen Camilla feels Prince Harry is ‘disgrace' to Royal Family
Reason Queen Camilla feels Prince Harry is ‘disgrace' to Royal Family
Hailey Bieber DID NOT want publicity over private issues with Justin
Hailey Bieber DID NOT want publicity over private issues with Justin
Prince Harry does not ‘stutter' as he talks about future targets
Prince Harry does not ‘stutter' as he talks about future targets
Kim Kardashian breaks silence over Kanye West's attack on her
Kim Kardashian breaks silence over Kanye West's attack on her