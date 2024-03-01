Prince William sparked concerns over Kate Middleton’s health after he was pulled out of memorial service

Real reason why Prince William was pulled out of memorial service revealed

Royal expert Angela Levin has revealed the real reason why Prince William was pulled out of the memorial service for the late King Constantine of Greece.



The incident sparked a controversy surrounding the health condition of Kate Middleton, who has not been seen out in the public since Christmas as she recovers from abdominal surgery.

The Kensington Palace assured the public that William’s last-minute absence had nothing to do with Kate or King Charles’ health scares.

However, people were not convinced and bizarre theories emerged online that something has happened to Kate, the Princess of Wales.

Putting the rumours to rest once and for all, Royal commentator Angela Levin said that William missed the memorial because "one of the children had a tantrum."

"One person said to me that one of the children had a real tantrum and he decided to stay in. But that's the only thing I've had and I haven't had it confirmed,” she told GB News.

Kensington Palace also reassured the public that Kate Middleton is “doing well” and that Willia’s absence had "nothing to do with Princess Kate.

They confirmed she is "progressing very well.”

Levin hailed the Palace for keeping Kate Middleton’s health updates under wraps, saying, "I think they're doing a very good job - They're keeping her very quiet.”