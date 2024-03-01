 
menu
Friday, March 01, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Real reason why Prince William was pulled out of memorial service revealed

Prince William sparked concerns over Kate Middleton’s health after he was pulled out of memorial service

By
William Blythe Haynes

Friday, March 01, 2024

Real reason why Prince William was pulled out of memorial service revealed
Real reason why Prince William was pulled out of memorial service revealed

Royal expert Angela Levin has revealed the real reason why Prince William was pulled out of the memorial service for the late King Constantine of Greece.

The incident sparked a controversy surrounding the health condition of Kate Middleton, who has not been seen out in the public since Christmas as she recovers from abdominal surgery.

The Kensington Palace assured the public that William’s last-minute absence had nothing to do with Kate or King Charles’ health scares.

However, people were not convinced and bizarre theories emerged online that something has happened to Kate, the Princess of Wales.

ALSO READ: Panic increases as Kate Middleton continues to remain absent from public view

Putting the rumours to rest once and for all, Royal commentator Angela Levin said that William missed the memorial because "one of the children had a tantrum."

"One person said to me that one of the children had a real tantrum and he decided to stay in. But that's the only thing I've had and I haven't had it confirmed,” she told GB News.

Kensington Palace also reassured the public that Kate Middleton is “doing well” and that Willia’s absence had "nothing to do with Princess Kate.

They confirmed she is "progressing very well.”

Levin hailed the Palace for keeping Kate Middleton’s health updates under wraps, saying, "I think they're doing a very good job - They're keeping her very quiet.”

Prince William receives special gift for Kate Middleton as palace releases major health update video
Prince William receives special gift for Kate Middleton as palace releases major health update
Chriss Perfetti opens up about tight bond with 'Abbott Elementary' cast
Chriss Perfetti opens up about tight bond with 'Abbott Elementary' cast
Royal expert makes shocking claims about Prince Harry as he loses legal fight video
Royal expert makes shocking claims about Prince Harry as he loses legal fight
Angelina Jolie ‘hell bent' on destroying Brad Pitt's relationship with kids video
Angelina Jolie ‘hell bent' on destroying Brad Pitt's relationship with kids
Billy Porter ‘heartbroken' over mother's death, shares emotional tribute
Billy Porter ‘heartbroken' over mother's death, shares emotional tribute
Brad Pitt ‘slowly' rebuilding relationship with kids after emotional reunion
Brad Pitt ‘slowly' rebuilding relationship with kids after emotional reunion
Noah Cyrus is staying ‘loyal' to Bully Ray Cyrus amid divorce
Noah Cyrus is staying ‘loyal' to Bully Ray Cyrus amid divorce
Reason Queen Camilla feels Prince Harry is ‘disgrace' to Royal Family
Reason Queen Camilla feels Prince Harry is ‘disgrace' to Royal Family
Hailey Bieber DID NOT want publicity over private issues with Justin
Hailey Bieber DID NOT want publicity over private issues with Justin
Prince Harry does not ‘stutter' as he talks about future targets
Prince Harry does not ‘stutter' as he talks about future targets
Kim Kardashian breaks silence over Kanye West's attack on her
Kim Kardashian breaks silence over Kanye West's attack on her
Jennifer Lopez's new documentary 'embarrasses' Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez's new documentary 'embarrasses' Ben Affleck