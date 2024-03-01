Millie Bobby Brown unveils Jake Bongiovi's cinematic proposal

Millie Bobby Brown publicly recalls fiancé Jake Bongiovi’s ‘magical’ yet ‘crazy’ proposal story

Millie Bobby Brown, who got engaged to the legendary rock singer Jon Bon Jovi’s son Jack Bongiovi in April 2023, opened up about her underwater proposal for the first time on national television.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, the Stranger Things actress admitted that she hasn’t told this ‘incredible’ story to anyone but since “this is too good of a story to not tell”, she unfolded an adventurous tale.

She told the host, Jimmy Fallon, that the two bonded over diving so during vacation they went on for a dive at 8 a.m. to their usual spot. After many meters down, Jake presented her with a shell, “And I turn it over, and it's a ring”, Millie added.

Millie said the two looked at each other and tried to speak but couldn’t because of their diving gear.

Mimicking Jake’s hand gesture she revealed, “This means, ‘I wanna go up,’ so that technically would mean like, ‘No, I don't want to marry you, I want to go up” to which Millie only motioned her hand for acceptance.

“I think it was underwhelming, but we freaked out anyway”, she quipped to Fallon.

The proposal then took a disastrous turn as she continued, “He puts the ring on my hand and as I go to show him, the ring falls off my finger, plummets like, so fast, it was like a cinematic movie”.

Without a second thought, Jake threw himself to catch the ring, so fast that their diving instructor warned that his brain could ‘explode’ but he ignored it.

“He throws himself, does a cinematic like grab, opens, and he saved the ring”, she continued with the audience applauding.

The duo got out of the water where Jake popped the question again, but this time with her mother’s ring which she prohibited from being taken underwater.

“My mum was like, ‘Absolutely not, Jake. You're not taking my ring down there. I know you'll drop it,’ and sure enough he did”, the Damsel actress joked.

“It was very magical. And his parents were there and we just looked so disheveled coming out from a dive. We were like, "We're engaged, but also we have to tell you this crazy story that just happened”, the Enola Holmes actress gushed.







