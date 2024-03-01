Kim Kardashian, who is the duaghter of Kris Jenner, shares a brood of four with ex-husband Kanye West

Photo: Kim Kardashian to follow Kris Jenner for parenthood lessons

Kim Kardashian has seemingly doubled down on her ambitions for her kids with Kanye West.

As fans will know, the fashion mogul shares four kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, with the controversial rapper.

The eldest of their kids North West recently starred in one of her father’s new tracks and raised eyebrows for getting excessive media attention at such an early age of 10 years.

However, according to The Mirror, Kim only wants “what is the best for her kids” and pushing her young girl into spotlight is one of them.

Spilling the beans on this matter, Kim’s co-worker Ryan told the outlet, "Kris Jenner has stated that she feels guilty for pushing her children into a life of fame. She also said she feels bad that she brought this element to their lives.”

"Having experienced this first-hand, why would Kim Kardashian allow the same thing to happen to her own kids?” he continued.

Ryan even claimed, “It could very well be that she views the experience as a positive one."

“Wealth and fame can open a lot of doors and I'm sure Kim wants her children to have the best life possible,” he went on to add.

Wrapping up the chat, Ryan said, “Some parents keep images of their children completely off social media,” before declaring, “but, Kardashian is clearly not one of them. She's doing what she thinks is best."