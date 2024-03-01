Liam Payne's ex Maya Henry pens book on ‘abuse, abortion' suffered during pandemic

Liam Payne's ex-fiancée Maya Henry has penned a book inspired by her own traumatic experiences

Liam and Maya were first linked in August 2018, when she was 15-years-old. Liam popped the question in 2020 with a £3 million ring and the couple got engaged. However, the couple broke up in 2022 when Liam was pictured getting intimate with influencer Aliana Mawla.

Announcing her new book, titled Looking Forward, Maya took to Instagram to reveal what it’s about, writing, “2020 was a dark and scary time for all of us. I was coming off a period in my life filled with a lot of pain. However, I learned that the great thing about pain is that it can inspire something beautiful.”

credit: Maya Henry Instagram

“Writing has always been my passion, and I journaled about my experiences throughout the pandemic. Eventually, this journal evolved into a novel,” she continued.

“I’m very nervous to share a project that was once my most personal outlet of joy and freedom - a story I never intended to share,” she added.

“I hope that by doing so, anyone out there experiencing similar trauma and hardships as my main character will feel less alone. More details coming soon,” she concluded.

The 22-year-old model also provided a warning about the content of the novel, which read, “This book contains sensitive material relating to: abuse, violence, self-harm, drug and alcohol use, eating disorders and abortion.”