Will Kate Middleton leave Adelaide Cottage after latest health update?

Friday, March 01, 2024
Kate Middleton is currently recuperating from abdominal surgery at the Adelaide Cottage

Friday, March 01, 2024

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is not expected to leave the Adelaide Cottage, where she is recuperating from abdominal surgery, a royal expert has claimed.

Speaking to OK! magazine, per GB News, royal expert Jennie Bond believes Kate Middleton is in "no rush" to leave Adelaide Cottage following Kensington Palace's fresh statement on her health.

Jennie Bond told the outlet, "They chose Adelaide cottage because they wanted to give the children a more normal lifestyle."

Commenting on whether Kate and William might want a bigger property than Adelaide Cottage with more space, she said: "I’m not sure William And Kate will be that fussed about the situation.”

The royal expert went on to say, "As the children grow up, though, and want friends to stay… or William and Kate want family to stay, they might find it a bit of a squeeze and would be grateful for the space at Royal Lodge.

"For now, though, I don’t think there’s a great rush."

Earlier, palace shared a major update on Kate Middleton’s health following fresh claims, saying “Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates. That guidance stands.”

