Kate Middleton, Prince William make first joint statement amid health worries

Kate Middleton and Prince William have made their first joint statement as the Princess of Wales recovers from planned abdominal surgery.



Kensington palace, on behalf of Kate Middleton and Prince William, released the statement with a video on X, formerly Twitter and Instagram handles.

The future queen and king shared the statement which reads: “Proud to be Colonel and Colonel-in-Chief of the Welsh Guards and 1st The Queen’s Dragoon Guards. Happy St David’s Day!”

The Princess of Wales was appointed as the Colonel-in-Chief of 1st The Queen's Dragoon Guards by King Charles in August 2023.

While, Prince William became Colonel of the Welsh Guards in December 2022.

The latest joint statement came a day after palace issued update on Kate Middleton’s health which reads: “Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates. That guidance stands.”