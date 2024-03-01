Dr Shola slams ruling in Prince Harry's legal fight for police protection: 'Shameful & Prejudiced'

Prince Harry's legal spokesperson said in a statement that the Duke of Sussex intended to bring an appeal

Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu has expressed her views after Prince Harry lost his legal challenge against the British government's decision to take away his police protection when he is in Britain.



Sharing a screen grab of BBC report, Dr Shola, who is a British born Nigerian political and women's rights activist, said: “Shameful & Prejudiced.”

She continued, “Denying Prince Harry high level UK security knowing he, Meghan Markle & children face significant death threats because he’s King’s son & they face explosion of bigoted hate which Royal Family is complicit in & does nothing to protect them from is wicked.”

Dr Shola went on to say, “Not being a ‘working royal’ is utterly irrelevant. Gaslighting us with ‘but taxpayer money’ is an insult when protecting life warrants funding it. This is punishment for leaving.”

Archie and Lilibet father had brought the action against the government at the High Court in London after the Home Office - the ministry responsible for policing - decided in February 2020 that he would cease to automatically receive personal police security while in Britain.