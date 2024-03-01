Finn Wolfhard plays the main character of Mike Wheeler in Netflix's hit sci-fi series 'Stranger Things'

Photo: 'Stranger Things' star Finn Wolfhard recalls early days on the sci-fi series

Finn Wolfhard weighed in on his mediocre acting skills in the early seasons of Netflix's Stranger Things.

For those unfamiliar with the name, Finn portrays the pivotal character of Mike Wheeler alongside Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven in the super hit sci-fi series.

Appearing on the most recent episode of Hot Ones, the acting sensation, who was 12 at that time, revealed that he possessed limited acting skills during his early days on the first season of Stranger Things.

“I didn’t know what I was doing back then and like,” Finn confessed.

“In a lot of ways I think that really helped me and now like, as you get older you get so much more like, kind of like self-obsessed,” he also added.

He even noted, “You get a little more in your head…and I feel like I learned so much more obviously since then but I wish I had a little bit of that naivete.”

Elsewhere in the confessional, he 21-year-old star shared a hilarious incident which took place while he was shooting for Night Shifts, a short comedy film directed by the actor.

Speaking about an unexpected encounter with a robber, the actor recalled, “He came in just kind of brandishing this fake gun and Artoun [Nazareth], the guy who is playing the burglar turned around with his fake gun, and they were just pointing fake guns at each other like a standoff.”

“And the guy left, and because I was so into, I was like, ‘Cool.’ And everyone was like, ‘No!’ It was nuts,” he professed in conclusion.