Joe Manganiello plans kids with Caitlin O'Connor post Sofia Vergara divorce

'Magic Mike' star Joe Manganiello is eager to start a family with girlfriend Caitlin O'Connor

Magic Mike star Joe Manganiello has already begun discussing marriage and kids with girlfriend Caitlin O'Connor. The 47-year-old hunk and the 34-year-old actress began dating in September last year.

Following his divorce from Modern Family star Sofia Vergara due to their different wishes on having children, Joe is ready to start a family with Caitlin.

“Joe is head over heels in love. Joe and Caitlin are already picking out baby names for their first child," a source told the National Enquirer, "and they want to have several!"

The source close to Joe insisted that "he wants to make her his bride" and "start a family."

Meanwhile, Vergara is already mom to 32-year-old son named Manolo and was opposed to starting a family with Joe.

"My husband was younger. He wanted to have kids and I didn't want to be an old mom," she said, confirming the rumors. The couple were married for seven years and signed an airtight prenup, which allowed them to keep their individual assets they’d acquired during their marriage.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello avoided a contentious divorce battle due to their assets being easily divided amongst them. The two didn’t have any children, which further simplified the proceedings.