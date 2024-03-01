 
Friday, March 01, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Truth behind David, Victoria Beckham's ‘loved-up' marriage laid bare

David and Victoria Beckham are dubbed as the ‘power couple of showbiz’

File Footage

David and Victoria Beckham reportedly find it hard to make time for their family.

As fans will know, David and Victoria are dubbed as the ‘power couple’ of showbiz due to their frequent displays of affection for each other via social media posts.

With that being said, the couple have separate careers with Victoria being a fashion designer and David serving as the co-owner of MLS team Inter Miami CF and EFL League Two club Salford City.

Despite this, the duo has always been publicly supportive of each other’s careers. However, ahead of their 25th anniversary a new report by Heat Magazine pointed out that their careers engagements leave little time for the pair to spend together.

A source close to the 49-year-old Posh Spice shared, “For years now, she and David have been living somewhat transatlantic lives due to how their businesses are in the UK, US and globally.”

They went on to add, “While it probably looks to the world that she and David are living the high life and always loved-up somewhere, the sad truth is they struggle to get time together.”

“And everything has to be planned and coordinated in advance. When she does get time with David, she makes the most of it and puts such a huge effort into date nights and weekends,” the source claimed before signing off. 

