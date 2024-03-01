Kanye West calls out Adidas, Kim Kardashian and ‘celebrity culture' in new statement

Kanye West has launched yet another statement on Adidas and Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has called out the mom of his four children, Kim Kardashian, once again in a lengthy statement on Instagram that also targeted Adidas and “celebrity culture.”

Kanye recently claimed that Adidas is still selling Yeezy shoes and not sharing the profits with him. In a separate post, he told Kim to change his kids’ school, writing, “Kim take my kids out of Sierra Canyon now. It’s a fake school for celebrities that are used by ‘the system.'”

Now, Ye has again taken to Instagram to share his views alongside the picture of a document. He wrote, “This is the document that they give employees at adidas when asked questions about Yeezy. There is an overlap to adidas and Kim ignoring my opinion on where my kids go to school or people ignoring my name change or the entire celebrity culture ostracizing me for my political opinion.”

He argued: “It all comes down to human rights which you sacrifice when you’re stigmatized with mental issues All these situations are actually far crazier than what I’ve been branded to be.”

On the professional front, Ye is currently thriving with his new album Vultures 1 debuting on no. 1 in the Billboard 200 chart.