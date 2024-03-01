Millie Bobby Brown is a British actress whereas Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce is a footballer

Photo: Millie Bobby Brown gets the same title as Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift’ beau Travis Kelce and Millie Bobby Brown may seem to be from two separate worlds, but they have gotten a similar title.

As fans will know, a report by suggested that the Swift family was glad that Taylor Swift had a muscular boyfriend in her life to protect her from any potential harm.

An insider revealed to Daily Mail that Taylor’s family thinks she “has a built-in bodyguard at all times” because the NFL player is a “big dude” having a height of 6 feet 5 and weight of approx.250 pounds.

“No one will try to come close to her when she is holding hands with her powerhouse boyfriend.”

Right after these claims, another report emerged where Millie’ co-star Robin Wright hailed the 20-year-old actress and branded her as a “powerhouse.”

In the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy, Robin shared with the show host, “That Millie is a little powerhouse,” after which she jumped to another topic.