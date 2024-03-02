Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were first romantically linked in July 2023 during the 'Eras Tour' concert

Photo: Taylor Swift's first impression of Travis Kelce revealed

Taylor Swift’s initial remarks about beau Travis Kelce have been revealed by Ben Marshall.

The SNL star reportedly wanted to take “a little bit” credit for setting up the popular pair as he spilled the beans on Travis’ first impression about the Eras Tour hitmaker.

Appearing on this week’s episode of Working It Out by Mike Birbiglia, Ben shared, “We worked with both Taylor and Travis Kelce, before they got together.”

He then mentioned that the NFL player’s humor was the foremost thing which caught Taylor's eye even before his friendship bracelet did.

Ben Marshall also noted that his comedy group Please Don’t Destroy once worked with Travis when he hosted an episode of the sketch comedy series in March 2023.

Dishing more details about Taylor and Travis, Ben remarked, “So we and we can cut this out if you guys don’t want to say this but she kinda told us that she watched his ‘SNL’ episode, and saw him in our video and was like, ‘Oh this guy seems funny.'”

The 28-year-old comedian went on to address, “So, like, a little bit [we] brought them together,” after which he expressed reluctance to speak on the anecdote because of the Swifties's “strong feelings.”