Millie Bobby Brown is currently promoting hew new Netflix movie 'Damsel'

Millie Bobby Brown spills the bean on 'Stranger Things' final season

Millie Bobby Brown got Stranger Things fans on the edge with a new detail about the show.

The 20-year-old actress, who has been playing the role of Eleven since the age of 12, recently appeared on the Today show.

During promotions for Damsel, Millie spoke with a mixed accent as she explained how she has to switch between American and British dialects for the shooting of the new movie and the supernatural series, simultaneously.

Millie, who is currently filming the fifth instalment alongside Winona Ryder, David Harbour, and Noah Schnapp, told Hoda Kotb that “it's nice to be back with everyone.”

“We're filming right now. It is our last season so we're really excited to be back together again for one last hoorah,” she shared.

Millie added: “But it does feel sad. Everyday we go on to set, we're like, it is the last second day, the last third day. But we're definitely embracing it all. It is nice to be back with everyone and, of course, yeah, the story is unbelievable.”