 
menu
Saturday, March 02, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Millie Bobby Brown spills the bean on 'Stranger Things' final season

Millie Bobby Brown is currently promoting hew new Netflix movie 'Damsel'

By
Melanie Walker

Saturday, March 02, 2024

Millie Bobby Brown spills the bean on Stranger Things final season
Millie Bobby Brown spills the bean on 'Stranger Things' final season

Millie Bobby Brown got Stranger Things fans on the edge with a new detail about the show.

The 20-year-old actress, who has been playing the role of Eleven since the age of 12, recently appeared on the Today show.

During promotions for Damsel, Millie spoke with a mixed accent as she explained how she has to switch between American and British dialects for the shooting of the new movie and the supernatural series, simultaneously. 

Millie, who is currently filming the fifth instalment alongside Winona Ryder, David Harbour, and Noah Schnapp, told Hoda Kotb that “it's nice to be back with everyone.”

“We're filming right now. It is our last season so we're really excited to be back together again for one last hoorah,” she shared.

Millie added: “But it does feel sad. Everyday we go on to set, we're like, it is the last second day, the last third day. But we're definitely embracing it all. It is nice to be back with everyone and, of course, yeah, the story is unbelievable.”

Miley Cyrus launches 'iconic' song 'Doctor (Work It Out)'
Miley Cyrus launches 'iconic' song 'Doctor (Work It Out)'
'Stranger Things' star Finn Wolfhard recalls early days on the sci-fi series
'Stranger Things' star Finn Wolfhard recalls early days on the sci-fi series
Leonardo DiCaprio invites models back to his place?
Leonardo DiCaprio invites models back to his place?
Hailey Bieber sister Alaia Baldwin detained for battery, assault charges
Hailey Bieber sister Alaia Baldwin detained for battery, assault charges
Fifth Harmony to surprise fans with a reunion?
Fifth Harmony to surprise fans with a reunion?
King Charles gives public a blunt reaction to Prince Harry questions: 'Who?'
King Charles gives public a blunt reaction to Prince Harry questions: 'Who?'
Stephen Gaghan reveals 'sad' reaction to Heath Ledger demise
Stephen Gaghan reveals 'sad' reaction to Heath Ledger demise
Gwyneth Paltrow on what White women 'should learn' from Black women video
Gwyneth Paltrow on what White women 'should learn' from Black women
Millie Bobby Brown gets the same title as Travis Kelce
Millie Bobby Brown gets the same title as Travis Kelce
Meghan Markle treats Prince Harry like a ‘royal appendage' for power
Meghan Markle treats Prince Harry like a ‘royal appendage' for power
Kanye West calls out Adidas, Kim Kardashian and ‘celebrity culture' in new statement video
Kanye West calls out Adidas, Kim Kardashian and ‘celebrity culture' in new statement
Kim Kardashian issued warning over Odell Beckham Jr romance
Kim Kardashian issued warning over Odell Beckham Jr romance