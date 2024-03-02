Jim Reeve passed died on February 27, 2024 due to unknown cause

Jim Reeve, British executive producer, breathes his last at 64

Jim Reeve, a British producer and entertainment industry executive with more than four decades of experience in the field, passed away on February 27, 2024.

According to Variety, the exec was 64 years old when he died. His death was confirmed by his company, Great Point.

Reeve was the founder as well as chair of the U.K. based media company, Great Point. The office team announced, “It is with profound sadness that Great Point must confront the sudden and unexpected loss of our founder, mentor and friend, Jim Reeve, who passed away on Tuesday February 27, 2024.”

“Jim had a storied career in the entertainment business spanning 40 years, and his passing will be mourned by a great many. Our thoughts are with Jim’s family most of all during this incredibly difficult time,” their statement further read.

Reeve has more than 120 accredited projects under his name as either a producer or executive producer, that features top British as well as international talent.

Some of his remarkable works include the thriller, The Whistle Blower, starring Michael Caine and James Fox, in 1986.

One of Jim Reeve’s early works include, The Wars of the Roses (1989-91), where the English Shakespeare Company performed the entirety cycle of Shakespeare’s history plays, with a cast that included Colin Farrell and Michael Pennington.