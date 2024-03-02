 
Saturday, March 02, 2024
Melanie Walker

Bianca Censori 'wants kids' with Kanye West despite parents' disapproval

Kanye West, who was previously married to Kim Kardashian, tied the knot with Bianca Censori in 2022

Melanie Walker

Saturday, March 02, 2024

Bianca Censori 'wants kids' with Kanye West despite parents' disapproval

Bianca Censori's parents do not want her to start family planning with Kanye West just yet.

An insider close to the Australian architect, who got married to the rapper in a private ceremony in California, told Daily Mail recently that she has “discussed” having babies with her husband.

The tip comes after Kanye also hinted towards the desire of expanding his family in the lyrics of his newly released track Timbo Freestyle.

“You already know I’m impulsive/and another baby is my end goal,” the I Wonder hitmaker rapped who already shares North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm with ex-wife Kim Kardashians.

However, Bianca’s family is currently worried about Kanye using her as his “naked trophy” and believes that he is not capable of providing a "stable" home to raise kids.

“He is her husband so of course she has talked about this and being a stepmom to Kanye's kids has really only made her desire to have kids stronger,” an insider spoke for the family.

They added: “There was a time when her parents were supportive of her having children with Kanye, but no one believes at this time that her becoming pregnant and having a baby right now is a good idea.”

"They want Bianca to have children and they want grandchildren, but they want them to grow up in a stable and loving household. Life with Kanye is not stable at all," the tipster concluded. 

