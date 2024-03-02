 
Saturday, March 02, 2024
Melanie Walker

Taylor Swift won't release her songs about Travis Kelce; Here's why

Taylor Swift has already turn her Travis Kelce romance into a songwriting affair

Melanie Walker

Saturday, March 02, 2024

Taylor Swift wont release her songs about Travis Kelce; Heres why
Taylor Swift won't release her songs about Travis Kelce; Here's why

Travis Kelce has already made his way into Taylor Swift’s songs.

The 34-year-old singer, who is popular for telling her love stories via songwriting, has already turned her romance with the NFL star into swoony tunes.

“Taylor has already written songs about Travis[Kelce. She’s written at least two songs,” a source told US Weekly.

“They have to do with their love story and falling in love with him,” they added.

However, Taylor’s songs are “personal” to the extent that even die-hard Swifties won’t get to hear it.

“She likely won’t share them with anyone. They’re very special. Songs are like poetry to her. Just like most people's journals, Taylor writes lyrics. Her relationship with Travis has inspired her,” the source explained.

Taylor and Travis started dating in summer 2023 after the former showed up to his game in September and debuted their romance.

However, the tight end’s defensive coach Dave Merritt recently revealed that the Daylight crooner would sneak into the stadium to watch Travis play way before they went public together.

“She was coming into the stadiums without people really knowing until the camera put a big spotlight on it,” he said on an episode of The Sports Shop Podcast with Reese & K-Mac.

