Billie Eilish has Christian Bale to thank for her breakup?

Saturday, March 02, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Billie Eilish recently spilled weird details of a dream she once had about Christian Bale

Billie Eilish revealed a weird dream she had about Christian Bale which ended up playing a major role in her real life.

The 22-year-old singer recently sat down for an interview with Amelia Dimoldenberg for an Oscars Nominees "Pre-Luncheon" Luncheon, alongside her brother-collaborator Finneas.

The topic came up when the host asked the duo if their hit track Ocean Eyes is inspired by Cillian Murphy.

"Probably,” Finneas replied, adding that he's a big fan of his "eyes" in Dunkirk. However, Billie chimed in and said, “Batman is the one though.”

When Amelia asked if her favorite superhero was Batman, she responded, "I don't really know much about superheroes. I got to be real. A couple years ago I had a dream about Christian Bale and it was at a little cafe in the sunlight, and it made me realize that I had to break up with my boyfriend."

"I woke up and I came to my senses. It's over,” Billie added as her brother bursted out into laughter.

While the Happier Than Ever crooner did not reveal the identity of her ex, she was last known to be linked with The Neighbourhood's frontman Jesse Rutherford whom she dated for seven months only. 

