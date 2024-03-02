Gisele Bundchen reportedly moves on with jiu jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente post Tom Brady romance

Gisele Bundchen ready to go public with new beau Joaquim Valente: Insider

Gisele Bundchen feels ready to go public with her new beau, the jiujitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, after previously denying dating rumours with him.



According to In Touch Weekly, the Brazilian supermodel avoided to debut her romance publically in order to save her kids, she shares with Brady, and the athlete himself.

Just few months after finalizing her divorce from the former NFL quarterback, Bundchen was rumoured to be dating Valente, however, she was quick to deny the speculations in an interview with Vanity Fair.

However, the two were spotted locking lips in Miami almost a year after Bundchen’s interview. “Gisele’s in love and she’s not looking back,” the source said.

ALSO READ: Tom Brady in ‘world of pain' as ex Gisele Bündchen moves on with Joaquim Valente

“She and Joaquim are so happy together that they refuse to hide it anymore,” they shared, adding that the lovebirds’ chemistry “is off the charts. And they no longer care who knows about it.”

“Aside from their super-steamy physical attraction, Gisele and Joaquim connect on many different levels,” the source continued. “Their Brazilian culture is probably No. 1, but their love of fitness and health and their shared sense of humor give them even more in common.”

Revealing why they did not go public with their romance till now, the insider said, “They didn’t publicly reveal they’re a couple for so long to protect Gisele’s kids and, in a way, Tom as well.”

“She also didn’t want it to look like Joaquim was the reason she and Tom broke up, even though those rumors still persist.

“She doesn’t want anything or anyone getting in the way of her relationship with Joaquim. She sees a future that could include marriage and possibly even more children.”