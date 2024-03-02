Kanye West shares cute throwback clip of North West amid Kim Kardashian feud

Kanye West is looking back at a happy memory with daughter North West amid reignited feud with Kim Kardashian

file footage

Kanye West shared a cute old clip of North West vibing to his song Lift Yourself amid his claims that only his oldest two children know who their “daddy is.”



In the clip, which was originally shared in 2019, North can be seen dancing to Kanye’s song during Sunday Service. Kanye then begins to sing to her as she dances happily.

Kanye’s post comes after he took to Instagram to call out his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. He demanded that his kids - North, 10, Saint, eight, Chicago, five, and Psalm, four - be removed from their current school.

Ye’s statement in the picture read: "Kim take my kids out of Sierra Canyon now. it's a fake school for celebrities that are used by 'the system'."

In the caption of the post, he wrote: "At this point everybody knows what 'the system' is code word for. I was removed from my dad by the system and the system removed me from my children."

He added: "When the system drafts athletes they avoid working with those who have their father in their life because they are harder to manipulate My two oldest know they daddy is."