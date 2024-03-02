 
Harry Styles planning to propose to Taylor Russell for marriage

Harry Styles is reportedly planning to settle down and tie the knot with his Canadian girlfriend Taylor Russell months after his messy breakup from Olivia Wilde.

The former One Direction band member has been planning a dream proposal for his ladylove, a source close to the singer spilt to Life & Style.

The As It Was hitmaker and the Bones and All actor sparked dating rumours after they were photographed holding hands while leaving London’s White Cube art gallery in June last year.

Later, they seemingly confirmed their romance when they were spotted getting cosy at the press night for the Russell’s play The Effect at London’s National Theatre.

Sharing more details on Styles’ plan to propose to Russell, the insider said, “He’s even looking at rings,” adding, “He really is devoted to her, so much that he’s ready to take this to the next level.”

“They’re together every minute of their spare time,” they added. “Harry is genuinely impressed by Taylor; she’s talented and yet down-to-earth and unassuming.”

“She’s very independent, which keeps him more interested,” the source said, before adding that Styles “has always seemed to have one foot out of his relationships.”

“But with Taylor,” they added. “he’s all in” and the reason is that he “just turned 30 and he’s thinking about starting a family.”

“Getting married is on his mind a lot these days, and Taylor’s everything he could want in a partner.”

