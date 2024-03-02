Niall Horan, Shawn Mendes surprise fans with concert duet

Niall Horan invited Shawn Mendes as a guest performer at his latest concert

Niall Horan just surprised his fanbase at his latest concert by performing an unexpected duet with Shawn Mendes.



In a video uploaded by a fan on X, formerly Twitter, the Stitches hit-maker can be seen performing a duet with the One Direction alum.

The two musicians’ performance at The Show: Live on Tour concert featured them playing an acoustic version of Mendes’ 2016 song, Treat You Better, after Horan welcomed the pop icon to the stage as a surprise guest.

At the stage of OVO Arena Wembley, Mendes shared a hug with Horan who jokingly called the Senorita crooner his "little big brother,"

"By the way, I was just thinking, waste of time going to the gym," Horan told to the crowd, referring to Mendes' impressive physique.

"If you're gonna wear a tank top, I'm gonna wear a tank top," the 25-year-old singer replied.

"Let's do this thing, brother," Horan said as the two launched into performing the hit track.

As per another fan video, towards the end of their gig, Horan adoringly said, "That's my boy!" as Mendes exited the stage.

Shawn Mendes’ performance came just within a few hours after he was spotted and photographed in Paris attending the Paris Fashion Week Loewe fall/winter 2024 show.