 
menu
Saturday, March 02, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Niall Horan, Shawn Mendes surprise fans with concert duet

Niall Horan invited Shawn Mendes as a guest performer at his latest concert

By
Melanie Walker

Saturday, March 02, 2024

Niall Horan just surprised his fanbase at his latest concert by performing an unexpected duet with Shawn Mendes.

In a video uploaded by a fan on X, formerly Twitter, the Stitches hit-maker can be seen performing a duet with the One Direction alum.

The two musicians’ performance at The Show: Live on Tour concert featured them playing an acoustic version of Mendes’ 2016 song, Treat You Better, after Horan welcomed the pop icon to the stage as a surprise guest.

At the stage of OVO Arena Wembley, Mendes shared a hug with Horan who jokingly called the Senorita crooner his "little big brother,"

"By the way, I was just thinking, waste of time going to the gym," Horan told to the crowd, referring to Mendes' impressive physique.

"If you're gonna wear a tank top, I'm gonna wear a tank top," the 25-year-old singer replied.

"Let's do this thing, brother," Horan said as the two launched into performing the hit track.

As per another fan video, towards the end of their gig, Horan adoringly said, "That's my boy!" as Mendes exited the stage.

Shawn Mendes’ performance came just within a few hours after he was spotted and photographed in Paris attending the Paris Fashion Week Loewe fall/winter 2024 show.

Timothée Chalamet prefers tea over booze with 'Dune' costars
Timothée Chalamet prefers tea over booze with 'Dune' costars
Kim Kardashian enjoys living a highly publicized life?
Kim Kardashian enjoys living a highly publicized life?
Did Kim Kardashian give up law career because it was ‘challenging'? Report
Did Kim Kardashian give up law career because it was ‘challenging'? Report
JK Rowling means business when it comes to ‘Harry Potter'
JK Rowling means business when it comes to ‘Harry Potter'
Hailey Bieber pens sweet birthday tribute to Justin Bieber
Hailey Bieber pens sweet birthday tribute to Justin Bieber
Prince Harry reconsiders American citizenship after legal setback video
Prince Harry reconsiders American citizenship after legal setback
Harry Styles planning to propose to Taylor Russell for marriage
Harry Styles planning to propose to Taylor Russell for marriage
Kate Middleton gets new honour as Prince William sets eyes on throne video
Kate Middleton gets new honour as Prince William sets eyes on throne
Kanye West shares cute throwback clip of North West amid Kim Kardashian feud video
Kanye West shares cute throwback clip of North West amid Kim Kardashian feud
Will Meghan Markle allow Archie, Lilibet to meet King Charles?
Will Meghan Markle allow Archie, Lilibet to meet King Charles?
Prince Harry's documentary ‘watched' by palace to keep an eye on ‘what he's doing'
Prince Harry's documentary ‘watched' by palace to keep an eye on ‘what he's doing'
Meghan Markle was warned about Royal family before Prince Harry marriage video
Meghan Markle was warned about Royal family before Prince Harry marriage