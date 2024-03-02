 
Saturday, March 02, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Carly Pearce to release album 'hummingbrid' on THIS date

Carly Pearce announced the release date of her forthcoming album, 'hummingbird'

Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, March 02, 2024

Carly Pearce to release album hummingbrid on THIS date
Carly Pearce to release album 'hummingbrid' on THIS date

Carly Pearce just revealed that her upcoming album is the most raw and personal music she has written up till now.

The country music star took to her official Instagram account on Friday to announce that her album titled, hummingbird is set to be released on June 14, 2024

"The last few years have been a season of loss and growth, of healing and happiness," Pearce wrote in the caption of the post that featured the cover of the album.

Her note continued, "A belief that if I did the inner work, I would rebuild myself stronger than I was before, and a knowing that I have done some living and will always be unapologetic about it.”

The 33-year-old singer also discussed that the 14 tracks on hummingbird would "incapsulate my confidence that there is light on the other side of darkness and my true love of country music."

"When you hear this album — Wherever you are on your journey, I hope it shows you that pain can be a lesson that shows you just how strong you are and what you truly deserve,” Pearce’s caption further read.

“That we can all find the hummingbird in the midst of whatever we’re going through," she concluded.

