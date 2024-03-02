 
menu
Saturday, March 02, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

Lily Collins says no to abusive partners with bombshell revelations

Lily Collins speaks up about dealing with a boyfriend and father, who struggled with alcohol abuse

By
Samuel Moore

Saturday, March 02, 2024

Photo: Lily Collins says no to abusive partners with bombshell revelations
Photo: Lily Collins says no to abusive partners with bombshell revelations

Emily In Paris star Lily Collins talked explicitly about her collection of essays, which is reportedly near to her personal diary.

In a conversation with People Magazine, the 34-year-old made shocking revelations about her unhealthy love life in Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me, which is reportedly inspired by her female fans. 

Lifting the lid from her complicated relationship with an ex-boyfriend, the British-American actress said, “The hardest of these relationships was with an ex-boyfriend who used substances as a way to self-medicate, alternating between drugs and alcohol,”

She also disclosed that “when he drank to excess, he worried about everything.”

“He doubted things I’d say and became incredibly insecure. I found myself constantly reassuring him of my affections, and there came a point when nothing I said could make him feel better,” she continued to explain.

Due to these reasons, Lily’s relationship ended up being a disaster, but this experience reportedly prepared her to deal with her father, who also struggled with alcoholism.

She also confessed, “And one of the hardest parts was that it was out of my control."

Before concluding the topic, the acting sensation even mentioned that her ex-boyfriend and father never admitted their mistakes because of which she “felt dumb and disrespected.” 

Sofia Vergara 'possessive' of her dog playing with Joe Manganiello's new girlfriend
Sofia Vergara 'possessive' of her dog playing with Joe Manganiello's new girlfriend
Taylor Swift recalls childhood memories at first Singapore 'Eras Tour' show
Taylor Swift recalls childhood memories at first Singapore 'Eras Tour' show
Meghan Markle almost joined 'The Bachelor' to find a husband
Meghan Markle almost joined 'The Bachelor' to find a husband
Iris Apfel garners posthumous tributes from THESE celebrities
Iris Apfel garners posthumous tributes from THESE celebrities
Tomi Adeyemi reveals inspiration behind record breaking novel
Tomi Adeyemi reveals inspiration behind record breaking novel
Kate Middleton used to ‘joke around' with staff amid dating days with Prince William
Kate Middleton used to ‘joke around' with staff amid dating days with Prince William
Demi Moore exhausts Kevin Costner friendship with one big decision
Demi Moore exhausts Kevin Costner friendship with one big decision
Angela Bassett gets candid about role as Tina Turner in 1993 biopic
Angela Bassett gets candid about role as Tina Turner in 1993 biopic
Katie Holmes' lawyer quashes reports of money problems as Tom Cruise support ends
Katie Holmes' lawyer quashes reports of money problems as Tom Cruise support ends
Carly Pearce to release album 'hummingbrid' on THIS date
Carly Pearce to release album 'hummingbrid' on THIS date
Heads expect to roll after Katy Perry exit from 'American Idol' video
Heads expect to roll after Katy Perry exit from 'American Idol'
Meghan Markle will meet THESE three royals on UK visit with Prince Harry
Meghan Markle will meet THESE three royals on UK visit with Prince Harry