Lily Collins speaks up about dealing with a boyfriend and father, who struggled with alcohol abuse

Photo: Lily Collins says no to abusive partners with bombshell revelations

Emily In Paris star Lily Collins talked explicitly about her collection of essays, which is reportedly near to her personal diary.

In a conversation with People Magazine, the 34-year-old made shocking revelations about her unhealthy love life in Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me, which is reportedly inspired by her female fans.

Lifting the lid from her complicated relationship with an ex-boyfriend, the British-American actress said, “The hardest of these relationships was with an ex-boyfriend who used substances as a way to self-medicate, alternating between drugs and alcohol,”

She also disclosed that “when he drank to excess, he worried about everything.”

“He doubted things I’d say and became incredibly insecure. I found myself constantly reassuring him of my affections, and there came a point when nothing I said could make him feel better,” she continued to explain.

Due to these reasons, Lily’s relationship ended up being a disaster, but this experience reportedly prepared her to deal with her father, who also struggled with alcoholism.

She also confessed, “And one of the hardest parts was that it was out of my control."

Before concluding the topic, the acting sensation even mentioned that her ex-boyfriend and father never admitted their mistakes because of which she “felt dumb and disrespected.”