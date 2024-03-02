 
Saturday, March 02, 2024
Samuel Moore

Ben Affleck makes shock admission about Jennifer Lopez's childhood

Jennifer Lopez opens up about the 'pain and longing' she felt during her early years

Jennifer Lopez reportedly had to go through a “painful” childhood.

The 54-year-old multi-hyphenate talked freely about dealing with a “narcissist” mother as a middle child and opting to break the cycle of repeating the same mistakes in her new documentary This Is Me . . . Now: A Love Story.

Speaking of her mother, Jennifer Lopez regarded her as "narcissist, center of attention, life of the party-type person,” reported Fox News.

The Ain’t Your Mama hitmaker even admitted that she "felt very ignored" by her father when she was a child.

Her claims were confirmed by her husband Ben Affleck who also suggested that she was "emotionally neglected" as a child.

Analysing the singer’s childhood, Ben acknowledged, "The thing you discover, like you do with alcohol, is that there isn’t enough alcohol in all the liquor stores in the world to fill up that thing."

He added about the 'void' his wife felt in her life by remarking, "And, in Jennifer’s case, I don’t think there’s enough followers or movies or records or any of that stuff to still that part in you that still feels a longing and pain.”

“Ultimately, that’s the work you gotta do on your own," the Daredevil alum declared as he emphasized the need for self-love and moved to a new topic.  

