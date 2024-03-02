 
menu
Saturday, March 02, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Angela Bassett gets candid about role as Tina Turner in 1993 biopic

Angela Bassett recalled her role as Tina Turner in 'Whats Love Got to Do with It' biopic

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, March 02, 2024

Angela Bassett gets candid about role as Tina Turner in 1993 biopic
Angela Bassett gets candid about role as Tina Turner in 1993 biopic

Angela Bassett just got candid about the intricacies of portraying Tina Turner in the biopic What’s Love Got to Do with It.

In this week’s issue for PEOPLE magazine, Basset talked about filming the 1993 biopic, revealing that it was both physically and emotionally challenging, especially as she reenacted the tragic scenes of the late music icon's life.

Bassett headlined the film as Tina, who passed away in 2023, alongside Laurence Fishburne, who portrayed the icon’s musical partner and serial abuser, Ike Turner.

"It's not playtime or acting. You assess a part of your spirit in the portrayal when you really connect," the 65-year-old actress told the outlet as she discussed the graphic scenes.

Bassett particularly remembers filming a horrific scene when Ike r**** Tina, saying, "To portray the particular violence of r*** was just emotionally draining and would be for anyone.”

Tina married Ike in 1962 however, the couple divorced each other 16 years later

After their split, Tina remained publicly open and vocal about the years of abuse she suffered from Ike, after his death in 2007 from overdose.

Katie Holmes' lawyer quashes reports of money problems as Tom Cruise support ends
Katie Holmes' lawyer quashes reports of money problems as Tom Cruise support ends
Carly Pearce to release album 'hummingbrid' on THIS date
Carly Pearce to release album 'hummingbrid' on THIS date
Heads expect to roll after Katy Perry exit from 'American Idol' video
Heads expect to roll after Katy Perry exit from 'American Idol'
Meghan Markle will meet THESE three royals on UK visit with Prince Harry
Meghan Markle will meet THESE three royals on UK visit with Prince Harry
Chris Colfer expresses shock over Billboard milestone
Chris Colfer expresses shock over Billboard milestone
‘Dawson's Creek' fame Joshua Jackson to make HUGE acting comeback
‘Dawson's Creek' fame Joshua Jackson to make HUGE acting comeback
Beckhams, Mia Regan gather around Victoria Beckham as she walks with crutches: See pics video
Beckhams, Mia Regan gather around Victoria Beckham as she walks with crutches: See pics
Niall Horan, Shawn Mendes surprise fans with concert duet
Niall Horan, Shawn Mendes surprise fans with concert duet
Timothée Chalamet prefers tea over booze with 'Dune' costars
Timothée Chalamet prefers tea over booze with 'Dune' costars
Did Kim Kardashian give up law career because it was ‘challenging'? Report
Did Kim Kardashian give up law career because it was ‘challenging'? Report
JK Rowling means business when it comes to ‘Harry Potter'
JK Rowling means business when it comes to ‘Harry Potter'
Hailey Bieber pens sweet birthday tribute to Justin Bieber
Hailey Bieber pens sweet birthday tribute to Justin Bieber