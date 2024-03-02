Angela Bassett recalled her role as Tina Turner in 'Whats Love Got to Do with It' biopic

Angela Bassett gets candid about role as Tina Turner in 1993 biopic

Angela Bassett just got candid about the intricacies of portraying Tina Turner in the biopic What’s Love Got to Do with It.

In this week’s issue for PEOPLE magazine, Basset talked about filming the 1993 biopic, revealing that it was both physically and emotionally challenging, especially as she reenacted the tragic scenes of the late music icon's life.

Bassett headlined the film as Tina, who passed away in 2023, alongside Laurence Fishburne, who portrayed the icon’s musical partner and serial abuser, Ike Turner.

"It's not playtime or acting. You assess a part of your spirit in the portrayal when you really connect," the 65-year-old actress told the outlet as she discussed the graphic scenes.

Bassett particularly remembers filming a horrific scene when Ike r**** Tina, saying, "To portray the particular violence of r*** was just emotionally draining and would be for anyone.”

Tina married Ike in 1962 however, the couple divorced each other 16 years later

After their split, Tina remained publicly open and vocal about the years of abuse she suffered from Ike, after his death in 2007 from overdose.