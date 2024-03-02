 
Saturday, March 02, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kate Middleton used to ‘joke around' with staff amid dating days with Prince William

Kate Middleton and Prince William early romance laid bare by former royal staff member

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, March 02, 2024

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s relationship has been branded ‘just like any other boyfriend and girlfriend.’

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who dated each other for a couple of years before tying the knot in 2011, loved making jokes with each other.

Former royal butler Grant Harrold says: "What I liked was that Kate, being a girlfriend and obviously not a member of the family, would be with me and the other staff and she was so polite, friendly, and fun and making jokes.

"I remember there were days I had off where I'd be running an errand or I'd left something up at Highgrove [House] and they were around, so you'd just catch up with them."

The former butler added, "It was always fun and it was always nice that I got on so well with them because they’d then ask me to travel the country with them.

He continued: "When my phone used to go off and it was William, all my friends would be like that's so cool, but to me it was normal. That was the relationship I had with them. I think it was really special and not unusual, actually, because in a private home you're expected to get on with the family. As for the younger members of the family, you're not employed by them, but you end up having a relationship with them as well."

