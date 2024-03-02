Demi Moore exhausts Kevin Costner friendship with one big decision

Demi Moore has left old pal Kevin Costner disappointed with a big step in her career

Demi Moore has left old pal Kevin Costner disappointed with a big step in her career

Demi Moore is gearing up to star in Taylor Sheridan’s Landman, much to Yellowstone star Kevin Costner’s disappointment.

Costner and Moore have been pals since they auditioned for 1982's Flashdance and The Postman star advised his friend against working with Sheridan. However, Moore went on to take the role opposite Billy Bob Thornton, leading her old pal to turn away from her, per the National Enquirer.

Costner and the Yellowstone producer fell out after the former was unhappy with the story arc of his character John Dutton. The 69-year-old then resigned from the show during filming of season five after he was told he’d suffer a pay cut in season six.

Now, an insider says Costner’s friendship with Moore is as good as over. "He told Demi that Taylor will court you but once he has you under his control, it's game over," a course told the National Enquirer. "You're just another actor who can be replaced."

"Demi respects Kevin's opinion," added the source. "But she doesn't get big film offers any longer. Demi figures if she's going to to be doing TV, she might as well be working with the hottest producer around!"