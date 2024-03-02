 
menu
Saturday, March 02, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Demi Moore exhausts Kevin Costner friendship with one big decision

Demi Moore has left old pal Kevin Costner disappointed with a big step in her career

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, March 02, 2024

Demi Moore has left old pal Kevin Costner disappointed with a big step in her career
Demi Moore has left old pal Kevin Costner disappointed with a big step in her career

Demi Moore is gearing up to star in Taylor Sheridan’s Landman, much to Yellowstone star Kevin Costner’s disappointment.

Costner and Moore have been pals since they auditioned for 1982's Flashdance and The Postman star advised his friend against working with Sheridan. However, Moore went on to take the role opposite Billy Bob Thornton, leading her old pal to turn away from her, per the National Enquirer.

Costner and the Yellowstone producer fell out after the former was unhappy with the story arc of his character John Dutton. The 69-year-old then resigned from the show during filming of season five after he was told he’d suffer a pay cut in season six.

Now, an insider says Costner’s friendship with Moore is as good as over. "He told Demi that Taylor will court you but once he has you under his control, it's game over," a course told the National Enquirer. "You're just another actor who can be replaced."

"Demi respects Kevin's opinion," added the source. "But she doesn't get big film offers any longer. Demi figures if she's going to to be doing TV, she might as well be working with the hottest producer around!"

Angela Bassett gets candid about role as Tina Turner in 1993 biopic
Angela Bassett gets candid about role as Tina Turner in 1993 biopic
Katie Holmes' lawyer quashes reports of money problems as Tom Cruise support ends
Katie Holmes' lawyer quashes reports of money problems as Tom Cruise support ends
Carly Pearce to release album 'hummingbrid' on THIS date
Carly Pearce to release album 'hummingbrid' on THIS date
Heads expect to roll after Katy Perry exit from 'American Idol' video
Heads expect to roll after Katy Perry exit from 'American Idol'
Meghan Markle will meet THESE three royals on UK visit with Prince Harry
Meghan Markle will meet THESE three royals on UK visit with Prince Harry
Chris Colfer expresses shock over Billboard milestone
Chris Colfer expresses shock over Billboard milestone
‘Dawson's Creek' fame Joshua Jackson to make HUGE acting comeback
‘Dawson's Creek' fame Joshua Jackson to make HUGE acting comeback
Beckhams, Mia Regan gather around Victoria Beckham as she walks with crutches: See pics video
Beckhams, Mia Regan gather around Victoria Beckham as she walks with crutches: See pics
Niall Horan, Shawn Mendes surprise fans with concert duet
Niall Horan, Shawn Mendes surprise fans with concert duet
Timothée Chalamet prefers tea over booze with 'Dune' costars
Timothée Chalamet prefers tea over booze with 'Dune' costars
Did Kim Kardashian give up law career because it was ‘challenging'? Report
Did Kim Kardashian give up law career because it was ‘challenging'? Report
JK Rowling means business when it comes to ‘Harry Potter'
JK Rowling means business when it comes to ‘Harry Potter'