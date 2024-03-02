Iris Apfel passed away at the age of 102 on March 1, 2024

Iris Apfel garners posthumous tributes from THESE celebrities

Iris Apfel just received numerous posthumous tributes from her celebrity friends, who recalled working with the fashion icon.

Apfel’s death was announced on Friday, via a statement uploaded on her official Instagram account confirming she had died at the age of 102.

“Iris Barrel Apfel, August 29, 1921 - March 1, 2024," the post read. Shortly after the post, many celebrities took to their social media accounts to express their grief.

Fashion designer Donna Karan, wrote a heartfelt tribute in a separate post on Instagram, stating, "@iris.apfel had a passion for fashion like no other person. If I’d have to name who the best dressed woman in the world is, it would be Iris,” her tribute read.



Meanwhile, another fashion designer, Vera Wang shared a comment of condolence under PEOPLE magazine’s tribute post, noting, “Forever an inspiration. RIP. IRIS…..”

The 74-year-old was replied to in the comments section by Viola Davis, who commented, “Godspeed.”



Alyssa Milano, also took to her Instagram account and penned a tribute to Iris Apel, writing, “Rest in Peace, Iris. I had the honor of working with Iris Apfel when I hosted Project Runway All Stars.”

Iris Apfel was an interior designer who passed away on March 1, 2024 and had the privilege of working for the textiles at the White House, a career of hers that spanned for nine presidencies.

