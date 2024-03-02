Sam Asghari filed for divorce from Britney Spears in August 2023, after a year of marriage

Sam Asghari breaks silence on Britney Spears divorce

Sam Asghari has no beef with ex wife Britney Spears and only has to say good things about her.

The fitness trainer, who was married to the Toxic crooner for a year, told PEOPLE that he’s grateful for the time they shared together.

“It was a blessing to be able to share life with someone for a long time. And people grow apart and people move on,” Sam said.

Despite being the one who filed for divorce in August 2023, the American-Iranian model added that he doesn’t understand exes who talk bad about each other.

“I've always hated people leaving a certain relationship — and at some point they told each other they love each other and they sat at the same table and ate food [together] — so I never understood when people part ways [and] they talk badly about each other,” Sam stated.

He added, “That's something I'm never going to do because I had nothing but an amazing experience and a great life, and that's always going to be part of my life, a chapter of my life.”

Turning 30 on March 3, Sam shared that he only looks forward to maintaining a “healthy lifestyle.”

“I used to think people that were 30 years old were so old when I was in high school. But every person I talk to, the older they get, the more they get to enjoy life because with age comes wisdom and experiences,” he said.