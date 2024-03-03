How Prince William helped Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘step back' from Royal life

Prince William seemingly facilitated Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s exit

Prince William’s former aide reportedly had a major role in driving Meghan Markle and Prince Harry out of the UK.



After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their exit from the Royal Family, it was Simon Case, a close connection to William, who drafted the arrangement for the coupe on behalf of the Royal Family.

The documents state: "On January 8, 2020, an announcement was made in relation to the claimant [the Duke of Sussex] stepping back from official royal duties and a public role.

"On January 11, 2020, Sir Edward Young [the late Queen's private secretary] emailed the claimant with a draft paper, which was largely the work of Simon Case, concerning the detailed arrangements to give effect to the announcement. Following a meeting at Sandringham on January 13, 2020, what the claimant describes as 'an agreement of sorts' was reached,” it was added.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.