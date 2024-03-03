 
menu
Sunday, March 03, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

How Prince William helped Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘step back' from Royal life

Prince William seemingly facilitated Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s exit

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, March 03, 2024

Prince William’s former aide reportedly had a major role in driving Meghan Markle and Prince Harry out of the UK.

After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their exit from the Royal Family, it was Simon Case, a close connection to William, who drafted the arrangement for the coupe on behalf of the Royal Family.

The documents state: "On January 8, 2020, an announcement was made in relation to the claimant [the Duke of Sussex] stepping back from official royal duties and a public role.

"On January 11, 2020, Sir Edward Young [the late Queen's private secretary] emailed the claimant with a draft paper, which was largely the work of Simon Case, concerning the detailed arrangements to give effect to the announcement. Following a meeting at Sandringham on January 13, 2020, what the claimant describes as 'an agreement of sorts' was reached,” it was added.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs SA case plaintiff faces major blow
Sean 'Diddy' Combs SA case plaintiff faces major blow
Prince Harry planning to prove his loyalty to King Charles soon: Expert
Prince Harry planning to prove his loyalty to King Charles soon: Expert
Prince Harry told to ‘grow up', ‘cool' himself down
Prince Harry told to ‘grow up', ‘cool' himself down
Kim Kardashian issued parenting advice over Kanye West
Kim Kardashian issued parenting advice over Kanye West
Sam Asghari makes new claims after Britney Spears split
Sam Asghari makes new claims after Britney Spears split
Giselle Bundchen finds the 'perfect partner' in Joaquim?
Giselle Bundchen finds the 'perfect partner' in Joaquim?
Kate Hudson gets candid about liberating songwriting experience
Kate Hudson gets candid about liberating songwriting experience
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce almost down the marriage road: Insider
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce almost down the marriage road: Insider
Princess Diana wedding dress ‘horrified' her designer
Princess Diana wedding dress ‘horrified' her designer
Gisele Bundchen teases Tom Brady with Joaquim PDA?
Gisele Bundchen teases Tom Brady with Joaquim PDA?
Jimmy Kimmel names go-to burger joint for celebs in award shows video
Jimmy Kimmel names go-to burger joint for celebs in award shows
Sam Asghari breaks silence on Britney Spears divorce
Sam Asghari breaks silence on Britney Spears divorce